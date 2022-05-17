Cannabis shop owner asks for action as first-of-its-kind Safety Taskforce created in King County

On Tuesday, the King County Council voted to establish a Cannabis Safety Taskforce in response to the recent armed robberies targeting cannabis businesses.

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, the King County Council voted to create a Cannabis Safety Taskforce in response to an increase in armed robberies targeting cannabis businesses.

The task force is a step toward addressing the issue, but some business owners say it's already at a crisis level.

The sign at Buddy's Recreational Cannabis has been a marker in Renton for the past six years. However, the security car parked at the entrance is new.

"We're sitting ducks. We have a sign on the window that says no firearms so we have a lot of cash and no firearms, that's a good entrée to the people who have less than good thoughts," said store owner Myles Harlow Kahn.

Like many other shops, they've been robbed. The first time was Dec. 30, 2021, and the second robbery happened ten days later. Prior to that, Kahn said they'd never had an issue.

Now he's spending thousands on security.

"It's a necessity. We have to keep our customers and staff safe," Kahn said.

According to the Washington CannaBusiness Association, there have been roughly 70 reported robberies of marijuana businesses in the state of Washington since the beginning of 2022. Only two months ago an employee at a Tacoma pot shop was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

The increase in violence is the reason the King County Council voted to create the Cannabis Safety Taskforce. Seven council members voted yes while two excused themselves from the vote.

The goal of the task force is to identify resources to help police and cannabis shops. The task force will be comprised of representatives from the King County Sheriff's Office, the King County Prosecutor's Office, members of the cannabis industry and community members.

Kahn says while dialogue is always good, there needs to be action.

"I think the first thing that should happen is they should examine how to actually help us in the short term. The one suggestion I have is to give us a credit against the state cannabis tax for the increased security cost," Kahn said.