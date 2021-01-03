Bystander critically injured in shooting outside Kent hookah bar

A fight broke out in front of a hookah bar in Kent Saturday and a suspect fired a gun into the crowd fighting and hit a woman who was just driving by, police say.

KENT, Wash. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot while driving through a parking lot in Kent Saturday night.

According to Kent police, the woman was driving in front of a hookah bar in the 25600 block of 102nd Ave. SE around 11:40 p.m. Saturday when she was shot.

Witnesses told officers a fight broke out in front of the hookah bar, and police said an unknown person fired a gun into the crowd of people fighting and the woman was hit.

She was not involved in the fight and was just driving by, police said. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center and remained in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

Detectives are working to gather more information about the shooting, including reviewing surveillance footage to get suspect information.