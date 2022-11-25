Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized

At least three individuals used a van to break into one store. Another shop was ransacked.

SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins.

The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving.

At least three individuals used a van to break into the store on Nov. 17. The entire crime was caught on camera. The video shows the thieves going behind the counter and leaving the cigarette display case.

On Nov. 10, a business around the corner, HONED by Claire Kinder, was also burglarized. According to a GoFundMe for the business, the jewelry store was ransacked and thieves took a safe filled with fine jewelry and other materials.