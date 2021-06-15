Burien police investigating after man found shot in his vehicle with 2-year-old child inside

The 2-year-old child was not injured. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspected shooter left the scene before police arrived.

BURIEN, Wash. — Burien police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle with a 2-year-old child in the car with him.

Police received 911 calls about the shooting just after 8:15 p.m. from community members who heard the sound of gunfire, followed by a vehicle collision.

Police responded to the scene, which was located at SW 129th Street and 4th Avenue SW, and found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and a 2-year-old child, uninjured.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No further information was provided about the child.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. Drivers in that area are advised there may be delays as detectives collect evidence.