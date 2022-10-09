Burglary suspect fires shots while fleeing from Kirkland home after confronted

Kirkland police said the suspect entered the home through an unlocked rear sliding door in the early morning hours Sunday.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department is investigating after a burglary suspect reportedly fired a gun while fleeing from a house after the homeowner confronted him.

Kirkland police said the suspect entered the home, located in the 10600 block of Northeast 45th Street, just before 4 a.m. through an unlocked rear sliding door. Two adults occupied the house along with two young children at the time police said.

The suspect rummaged through the house and staged items to steal before moving to the second floor, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered a room with a flashlight where a woman was still in bed. Police said the suspect startled the woman, who then called out for her husband who was sleeping in another room. The suspect began to flee after being confronted by the man.

Kirkland police said as the suspect was running away, he fired approximately three shots back into the home. None of the rounds struck the parents or children, according to police.

The suspect was described as a male between 5’ 6” and 6’ tall and may have fled in a light-colored vehicle. Neighbors are being encouraged to review their surveillance systems between 2 and 4 a.m. Any tips for this case can be emailed to Detective Adam Haas at aHaas@kirklandwa.gov .

