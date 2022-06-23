'It’s disconcerting': Alki residents wake up to find bullet holes in their home

As people head to Alki Beach, it can bring issues to those that live blocks away. One couple found bullet holes in their home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Linda and Mark McClamrock slept through the gunshots outside their home in Seattle's Alki neighborhood Wednesday morning.

”Four of the plates in here were broken and she thought, did we have an earthquake?” Mark said.

When they took the plates out of the cupboard, they discovered a bullet hole in the back of their cupboard and a bullet.

Another bullet came through a nearby closet, Mark said.

”You can see where it ricocheted off of the ceiling of the cupboard and through the louvered door.”

It flew into the living room and landed on the carpet next to the coffee table.

A third bullet went into the rafters.

Seattle Police confirmed they collected shell casings outside of the home.

"It’s disconcerting, but it’s not something that is going to make me paranoid or anything like that," said Mark.

The McClamrocks live a couple blocks from Alki Beach.

”Most of the time it’s happy noise down here, but some of the time we have things that aren’t as happy," said Mark.

In May, Seattle Park's staff announced reduced summer hours at Alki Beach for the second summer in an effort to reduce violence and crime.

For Mark, he’s used to the ebb and flow of visitors as he’s spent many summers in Alki.

"If it were an every week occurrence, that would be one thing, but it’s really random and, like I say, the worst that happened was we had to replace a few dishes,” Mark said.