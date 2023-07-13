Brick throwing continues on Rainier exit off EB I-90, man shares terrifying moments

Nick Scott Blakely was on his way to work in the morning when the unthinkable happened.

SEATTLE — A Seattle man is sharing his story after a concrete brick came crashing into his car as he was taking the Rainier exit off eastbound Interstate 90 last month.

"I'm driving, it’s 5:45 in the morning, I’m drinking coffee, and all of a sudden I hear a really loud crash," said Blakely.

The glass of his sunroof had shattered all over his head.

"I realized something had happened to the sunroof. There was glass everywhere. There was glass in my coffee cup," said Blakely.

A concrete brick had landed in his lap, barely missing his head, he said. The brick went straight through his sunroof, cracking his windshield in the process.

"And I look back, and there’s a person up on the overpass," he said.

According to Blakely, the brick thrower had been standing on the overpass, which is a popular walking and biking trail along I-90. A fence about five feet tall borders the bridge.

Blakely pulled his car over and he called 911.

"The officer said like, 'Wow, this was a millisecond from killing you,'" said Blakely.

Multiple Seattle police officers responded.

"The cops asked me, 'Could you ID someone?' And I know how serious of a charge that is, to do something like that, and ya know, I really didn’t get a good look at the person," Blakely said.

But he said officers never reported his incident publicly.

To KING 5, the Seattle Police Department had only advised our newsroom of a "hazard near the area," but did not specify what the hazard was.

"There’s no trace of it whatsoever online," said Blakely.

About two weeks later, Washington State Patrol sent a press release to KING 5 about another day when this happened on June 28. Three cars were impacted on the very same overpass-- also in the morning hours, according to troopers.

"All in the same area, so clearly there is an issue going on here," said Blakely.

Even though he said, "I don’t think the solution is easy," he hopes city or state agencies do more to prevent a tragedy.

"When an issue happens over and over and over again in a concentrated amount of time, something has to be done," said Blakely.

If you have any information on a brick or rock-throwing suspect, you are asked to contact Washington State Patrol.