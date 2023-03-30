Bremerton man indicted in 'swatting' campaign across U.S., Canada

Ashton Connor Garcia is facing 10 federal felony charges.

SEATTLE — A Bremerton man was arrested on an indictment that includes 10 federal felony charges related to a "swatting" campaign that covered multiple states and Canada.

According to the federal indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Ashton Connor Garcia, 20, made more than 20 "swatting" calls to law enforcement between June and September 2022.

A swatting call is defined as a hoax 911 call that typically involves extreme violence and is aimed at diverting emergency public resources to an unsuspecting person’s home.

“Every time Mr. Garcia is alleged to have made one of his false reports to law enforcement, he triggered a potentially deadly event – sending heavily armed police officers to an address where they mistakenly believed they would confront someone who was armed and dangerous,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the unpredictable and terrifying dynamic these calls created for Mr. Garcia’s alleged victims cannot be overstated. There is nothing funny about abusing emergency resources and intentionally placing people in harm’s way.”

Garcia targeted victims in California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

He gathered personal information about his victims and then threatened them with harm. In some cases, he demanded money, virtual currency, credit card information or sexually explicit photos from some people he threatened.

Garcia used voice-over internet technology to disguise his voice, and used false identities to make fake reports to non-emergency police numbers. He falsely claimed to have placed explosives in particular locations, as well as claim individuals committed crimes such as murder, rape and kidnapping.

Threats and hoaxes involving explosives are punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Other charged threats and hoaxes are punishable by up to five years in prison. Extortion is punishable by up to two years in prison.