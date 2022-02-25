Rash of car break-ins reported at park hosting Cirque du Soleil

At least 5 incidents were reported to the King County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night alone, but there could be several more.

REDMOND, Wash. — A rash of car break-ins has been reported at Marymoor Park in Redmond, while it is hosting Cirque du Soleil.



As many as 28 break-ins were reported, according to a King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks spokesperson Doug Williams.



"We are aware of and dismayed by the vehicle break-ins that occurred at the Cirque du Soleil shows at Marymoor Park earlier this week and are taking immediate action to help prevent this from occurring again," Williams said via email.



A check with the King County Sheriff's Office showed there were five reported car burglaries Wednesday night between 9 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., a window period when a performance was going on.

Since Jan. 1, there were 11 calls about vehicle break-ins at the park, according to KCSO.



KCSO spokesperson Manny Apostol said those were only dispatch calls and there could be significantly more reports of break-ins submitted online, or have yet to file a report.

"Please lock your cars and do not leave valuables inside. This is what motivates car prowlers. When they know someone will be away from their vehicles for an extended period of time (such as a show) they take advantage of that time span," Apostol said via email.



It's a problem the Hartnells are aware of. The couple traveled from Puyallup to attend the show Friday night and made sure valuables are out of their vehicle before leaving.

Heather Hartnell knows such crimes are common, having worked in fundraising at large venues, where she heard about car break-ins often.



"If somebody breaks your window, you're out that money even if they didn't steal anything," Hartnell said.



Two uniformed KCSO deputies will be at the Marymoor event space during Cirque du Soleil performances to provide security, traffic services and regular patrolling at the lot, according to Williams.