Officer-involved shooting at Fred Meyer in Bonney Lake being investigated

The suspect is still outstanding after an officer-involved shooting in Bonney Lake on Tuesday morning.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Fred Meyer in Bonney Lake on Tuesday morning.

The suspect is still outstanding, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer is "okay," according to the sheriff’s department.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which includes the Tacoma Police Department, Puyallup Police Department and the sheriff’s department, is investigating the shooting.