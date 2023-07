Bomb threat on plane leads to flight diversions at Spokane International Airport

Spokane police and the FBI are responding to this threat.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police units and a bomb squad are responding to a bomb threat on a diverted plane at Spokane International Airport. The FBI is also on scene responding to this threat.

The airport says a suspect is in custody at this time.

According to Spokane police, all passengers on that plane were able to leave safely after the plane landed around 5:30 p.m. The squad is currently investigating the validity of that threat.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the flight involved in the incident was Alaska Airlines Flight 334 from Atlanta to Seattle. They said a man made a "direct threat to the safety of our aircraft" to a flight attendant. This caused the flight to be diverted to Spokane, where it landed at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Alaska Airlines went on to say:

Consistent with security procedures, local and federal law enforcement were immediately notified and met the aircraft when it arrived. Since this is a law enforcement matter, please contact the FBI for additional details.

There are 177 passengers and 6 crew members on board. We appreciate their patience and understanding during this situation. We are working to get them to Seattle, their original destination, as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this incident.

No information is available at this time regarding the suspect or how many people may be involved in this threat.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also issued a statement on the incident:

Alaska Airlines Flight 334 landed safety at Spokane International Airport in Washington due to a security concern. Passengers were bused to the terminal. The Boeing 737 departed Atlanta International Airport and was originally destined for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Please contact the airline and TSA for more information.

KREM 2 has reached out to the Spokane International Airport for comment but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

Related Articles Suspect in shooting at Gorge campground pleads not guilty to five counts

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.