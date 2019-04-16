KENT, Wash — A body has been found in the back of a truck that was carjacked in Kent.

Jared Sperling, 38, was carjacked at a storage facility in Kent Monday evening. His truck was found Tuesday morning at an apartment complex, and police believe the body that was found is the owner of the truck.

It is a homicide investigation, according to Kent police.

Police are looking for two people of interest in the case.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on April 15, Kent police responded to a carjacking at East Hill Self Storage. According to police, the suspect entered Sperling's truck while it was stopped at a gate at the storage facility.

The suspect drove off in the 2013 GMC Sierra pickup with Sperling still in it, according to police.

Sperling is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 180 pounds.

Kent Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Kent Police tip line 253-856-5808.