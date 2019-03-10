SEATTLE — A Seattle K-9 officer and his partner were injured while taking a man into custody in South Seattle, and it was all caught on body-camera footage.

The chase happened in March of this year, but KING 5 just got the body camera footage through a public information request.

The officer and K-9 Jedi responded to a home south of Rainier Valley along South Avon Street for a report of the suspect violating a domestic violence court order.

The man ran from police into a large patch of blackberry bushes and refused to come out. K-9 Jedi went after the man and bit his leg and was able to hold him in place until his handler could get the man in handcuffs.

During the process, the man punched Jedi multiple times in the nose, causing it to bleed. Jedi’s human partner also injured his shoulder during the arrest. Both were able to make a full recovery.

The 33-year-old suspect had a history of violating previous court orders, making the incident a felony, police said. He was treated at the hospital for his injuries and then booked into King County Jail on charges of violation of the court order, felony assault, and assault of a police dog.