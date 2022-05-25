Police clear Blaine schools after student received threats

Multiple agencies responded to the Blaine school campus after a student received threats.

BLAINE, Wash. — Police say all Blaine schools are "cleared and safe" after a student received threats on Wednesday, and that they were beginning to release students to their families.

Multiple agencies responded to the Blaine school campus around 2:20 p.m. after a student received threats "earlier" in the day, and then again "at the end of the day," according to Blaine police.

The campus includes a primary school, elementary, middle, and senior high school.

No injuries have been reported.

The Blaine school campus was placed in lockdown out of "an abundance of caution."

Some students in grades six through 12 were initially evacuated to the Boys & Girls Club and released to families. All remaining students were moved to the stadium as police cleared buildings.

Around 5 p.m., the Blaine Police Department tweeted all schools were cleared and the school district would begin releasing students to their families.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.