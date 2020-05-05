White nationalist stickers reported in city of Black Diamond

One council member said the incidents show that even 'a pandemic cannot quarantine racism and xenophobia.'

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash. — Stickers touting a white supremacist group were placed in Black Diamond.

The stickers are promoting Patriot Front. The Anti Defamation League defines Patriot Front as a white supremacist group that disguises their message through the veil of American patriotism.

"What actions do we take when we see this hate to combat it? Because we are not powerless," said Allie, a resident in the area for eight years who asked not to be shown on camera.

She says racism is still an issue in the area.

"I have seen incredible amounts of empathy and acceptance within this community and the exact opposite…but I believe this community truly cares for each other," she said.

Commander Brian Martinez of the Black Diamond Police Department said the city has had three cases this year - the messages on the stickers have no place in the community, he added.

Placing the stickers on private property can count as malicious mischief or malicious harassment.

In a statement, Black Diamond Councilmember Kristiana De Leon, who championed efforts to eliminate hate speech, condemned the stickers.