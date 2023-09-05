Multiple Bigfoot Java locations subject of attempted armed robberies overnight

Multiple Bigfoot Java locations were targeted in overnight attempted robberies for the second time in less than two weeks.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after at least two 24-hour coffee stands were targeted by armed robbers overnight.

Bigfoot Java locations in Alderton and Parkland were targeted by suspects who implied they had a gun and demanded money from the business.

In the Parkland incident, no money was handed over but suspects did get away with an iPad. The Alderton location also did not hand over any cash to the suspects, and they left the location without any further incident.

It was less than two weeks ago when over one night, eight different Bigfoot Java locations were targeted by armed robbers. In February, two Bigfoot Java locations were also targeted.

No suspect description was given.