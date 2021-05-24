Belltown business hit twice by burglar in two days

SEATTLE — Maher Yoousef, a business owner in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, is speaking out after his restaurant, Pluto Organic Coffee, was broken into twice in two days.
It's a hit at a time where success is measured by the ability to stay open after COVID-19 restrictions.
“I basically work by myself everyday, seven days a week,” he said.
Store surveillance video shows what appears to be man climbing in through a window of Yoousef's shop Saturday morning and grabbing whatever he can.
“He took my safe, the cash, the tablet, my laptop - everything,” Yoousef said.
Early Monday morning, a similar break-in is caught on camera. Yoousef believes it's the same man.
Seattle Police responded to both of the break-ins but have not made an arrest.
“A lot of businesses are losing money. Almost one-hundred-forty businesses in Seattle's downtown closed down because of that. I come every day and find people sleeping on my door. I find trash. I find everything,” Yoousef said.
The Downtown Seattle Association reports 200 street level business have closed, 200,000 daily workers are gone, and hotel occupancy remans down 52%.
Yoousef said that's why he’s set on fighting to stay open.
“I love what I do, but with the break-ins happening, it’s effecting me, but it’s not going to break me,” he said.