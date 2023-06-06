Bellevue pot shop robbery suspects tracked to Kent with Apple AirTags

A group of suspects robbed Higher Leaf Cannabis in Bellevue late Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four suspects in a Bellevue pot shop robbery are in custody after police tracked AirTags hidden in the cash registers that were stolen late Monday night.

At around 10:45 p.m. Monday, four suspects with handguns broke into Higher Leaf Cannabis on 156th Avenue SE.

Three cash registers were taken from the business, all of which contained Apple AirTags, according to police. Police were able to track the AirTags to an apartment complex in Kent, where all 4 suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Police are still on scene at the apartment complex, located on South 235th Street, while a search warrant is obtained.