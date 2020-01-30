BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three teenage girls are in custody after engaging in a bold crime spree that spanned across the state of Washington.

The girls, ages 16 and 17, carjacked a person in Spokane on Jan. 24 and drove to Seattle, according to Bellevue police.

The following day, Jan. 25, the trio allegedly committed theft, robbery, assault, and a hit and run in the Seattle area. However, no additional details about those crimes were available.

The three girls then drove across I-90 to Bellevue in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 26 and eluded police during a chase.

The teens didn't stop there, however.

During the mid-morning hours Sunday, the girls were searching for gas money when they allegedly robbed a woman in a parking lot along 120th Ave. NE.

They allegedly knocked the woman to the ground, stole her purse and then drove over her arm, Bellevue police said.

After that, the girls got gas and went to a salon in Bellevue to get their nails done, using the victim's credit card, police said.

Vanessa Tran, an employee at My Nail Salon & Spa, said when the girls came in, she could tell something was up. The girls allegedly asked how quickly they could get their nails done, saying they were in a hurry.

Two of the girls finished their manicures and went to a grocery store across the street, while the third stayed behind at the salon to finish up.

Tran said the girls paid for the services ahead of time and one of them had to keep looking at the name on the credit card to sign the receipt.

Bellevue police tracked the girls to the salon on 140th Ave. NE and Tran said when the officers arrived the girl getting her nails done quickly texted her two friends to warn them.

But in the end, all three ended up getting caught by police.

"They are too young to be doing that," Tran said.

The three girls were arrested on charges of robbery, vehicular assault, and fraud. Additional charges are pending in other jurisdictions, Bellevue police said.

"This is another example of why you don't come to Bellevue to commit a crime... you're gonna get caught!" said Police Chief Steve Mylett.