Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett told Crossroads residents that the department will be increasing its presence in the area after a recent increase in violent crime.

There were 188 violent crimes reported in 2018, compared to 148 the year prior, according to police department data in the Bellevue Reporter. Since January 22 of this year, there have been over 25 shots fired in the Crossroads area, according to Bellevue Police.

Police are still investigating the shooting death of an 18 year-old man whose body was found in Goldsmith Neighborhood Park last week. It was the first homicide in the area during the last three and a half years.

"When you have violence in any community, in any part of the community, it affects everyone," Mylett said.

If anyone has any information about the Goldsmith Park homicide, they are asked to contact the Bellevue Police. You can also report a crime online.