Bellevue man arrested in child porn case with 800 victims

William Dobson of Bellevue was arrested after investigators found more than 1,000 images and videos of child porn on his electronic devices.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A 35-year-old Bellevue man was arrested on investigation of child pornography after investigators found a "vast" amount of images.

William Dobson was arrested on investigation of dealing and possessing child pornography.

Investigators found more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on multiple electronic devices, with at least 800 with identified child victims.

“This case is extremely disturbing, both in the vast number of images and in the severity of the depictions,” Bellevue police Captain Debbie Ingram said. “In this investigation alone, there are more than 800 minor victims.

“These children suffer tremendously in producing this material. They are victimized again every time the material is viewed. Our detectives did an outstanding job investigating and building this case against the suspect."

Dobson was charged with dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit content in the first degree and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit content in the first degree.

He is in King County Jail on $30,000 bail.