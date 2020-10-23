70 suspects referred to prosecutor after May looting in Bellevue

Dozens of suspects were referred to the prosecutor for various charges after allegedly breaking into downtown Bellevue businesses in May.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in May 2020 during coverage of looting and protests in Bellevue.

Nearly five months after widespread looting during May protests in downtown Bellevue, police have referred 70 suspects to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

Dozens of looters broke into Bellevue Square mall and other downtown businesses while demonstrators protested the death of George Floyd nearby on May 31. Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett previously called the looting “a well-organized plan” and did not believe the looters were there to protest Floyd’s death.

The majority of the 70 suspects are being investigated for burglary, possession of stolen property and malicious mischief, according to Bellevue police.

There are still six outstanding suspects police hope to identify, two of whom police have yet to identify after releasing their photos in August. Police released photos of the suspects looting Rite Aid and Bellevue Square Mall, including the Mariners Team Store.

Detectives continue to look through video and follow up on leads to the looting. In August, police said they had looked through 10,000 pieces of video evidence to find the suspects.