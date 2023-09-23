Bellevue burglary suspect arrested after allegedly strangling officer, stealing police car, leading police chase

The Bellevue police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A suspect reportedly strangled a Bellevue police officer and stole a patrol car during a police pursuit early Saturday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Police said the officer responded to a reported burglary in progress at the AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership at around 4:15 a.m. Arriving officers found a suspect attempting to steal a safe and confronted him.

According to police, an altercation occurred resulting in the suspect strangling an officer. The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

A police pursuit was initiated by Bellevue police which led to the suspect being involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle at the intersection of NE 8th Street and 124th Avenue NE.

Police said while officers were attempting to apprehend the suspect, the suspect stole a Bellevue police vehicle and led authorities on another pursuit involving multiple agencies.

Authorities deployed spike strips leading to a Tukwila police officer initiating a pursuit intervention tactic (PIT) on the suspect in the 6800 block of S. 228th Street in Kent.

Police said a short foot chase took place before the suspect was ultimately arrested.

The Bellevue police officer who was strangled was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.