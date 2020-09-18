Paul Hernandez posted bond in June and robbed at least five banks in recent weeks, according to the FBI.

DENVER — A man who was arrested in February for several bank robberies is back it – this time with an accomplice, according to an alert sent out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Paul Hernandez, 33, and Mary Bannigan, 27, are believed to be responsible for five bank robberies across the Denver Metro area since Aug. 25, 2020.

The pair is accused of robbing the following locations:

Sept. 15: Key Bank, at 7372 West Chatfield Ave, Littleton

Sept. 8: TCF Bank 7203 W 55th Ave., Arvada

Sept. 3: TCF Bank 2090 S University Blvd., Denver

Aug. 31: TCF Bank 2090 S University Blvd, Denver

Aug. 25: TCF Bank 2084 S Broadway., Denver

In one of the robberies, Hernandez displayed a handgun, according to the FBI. He is described as a Hispanic man who is five-feet, seven-inches tall with a thin build, shaved head and facial tattoos.

Bannigan is described as a Hispanic woman who is five-feet, two-inches tall with a thin build. She wears glasses and has long dark hair, which she sometimes colors blonde, the FBI said.

Hernandez has been dubbed the “Powder Puff” Bandit as he wore thick makeup to cover his facial tattoos while robbing local banks, the FBI said.

He was arrested in February of this year for prior robberies and was facing charges for the following bank robberies:

Jan. 17: TCF Bank, 1710 S. Havana St, Aurora

Jan. 22: Compass Bank: 4988 N Federal Blvd., Denver

Jan. 27 First Bank: 7590 W. Colfax Ave, Lakewood

Jan. 22: TCF Bank 7203 West 55th Ave, Arvada

Following his arrest, his bond was set at $150,000. over the objection of prosecutors, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Late on Feb. 5, his bond was reduced to $75,000.

Hernandez posted bond and was released on June 13. He failed to show up for his Sept. 10 preliminary hearing and the court issued a warrant and bond was reset to the original amount of $150,000, according to prosecutors.

He also served time on federal charges related to a 2007 robbery, when he was known as the "Bleach Blonde Bandit." The FBI said that the robbery occurred on Jan. 25, 2007 at a Chase bank in Arvada.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2000 on information leading to an arrest in this case. TCF Bank will pay an additional $8,000 on information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with any information. The reward is good through the end of September 2021.