$30,000 bail set for suspect arrested in Wallingford standoff

On Thursday, the Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home.

SEATTLE — A $30,000 bond was issued for the suspect who police said barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood on Thursday.

The lawyer for the suspect, Michael Aaron Dorsey, argued Friday that he should be released due to mental health issues. The prosecuting attorney argued Dorsey already had two first-degree criminal trespass charges this year and 17 failures to appear since 2018 and that he should be kept in jail.

The judge agreed mental health seemed to be a factor in the Thursday incident, but that Dorsey should not be released.

"We're minding our own business having a nice quiet evening at home at around 11. And that question came up between us of were the raccoons getting into some stuff out in our front yard," said the homeowners, who didn't want to be named. "He was just a target of opportunity to get in our house."

A SWAT team surrounded the home and a police standoff began. Police tried using flashbangs, placing a robot inside to monitor the suspect and were armed with shields at the front door.

The standoff lasted over four hours when the SWAT team grabbed the suspect.