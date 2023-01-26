Auburn woman hospitalized after overnight shooting

Investigators do not have a suspect in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after police said she was shot near an Auburn church late Wednesday night.

The Auburn Police Department was called just before 11:15 p.m. to the 600 block of 8th Street NE for reports of a shooting. Officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

Investigators do not have any suspects in the shooting or any information on what led up to the shooting. Police asked the public to call the department's tip line at 253-288-7403 with any information on the case.

The public was advised to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.