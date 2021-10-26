Police search for 3 juvenile suspects after teen kidnapped, assaulted in Auburn

Police say a group of at least five juveniles kidnapped a 15-year-old boy at gunpoint and assaulted him. They then took his clothes and cell phone and took off.

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are searching for three suspects who allegedly kidnapped a teenage boy at gunpoint and assaulted him.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of SE 312th Street. During the abduction, police said a group of juveniles pointed a gun at the 15-year-old boy and took him to a known location where video showed the group assaulting him. The group then took the boy's clothes and cell phone, police said.

The boy escaped but the suspects chased him for a short time before they returned to their car and left the scene.

Officers responded and tracked down the vehicle. The suspects then took off. Using a police dog, officers eventually found and arrested two female suspects, police said.

Police are still searching for three additional suspects. Police said it's early in the investigation and they are still working to confirm the identities of those three suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.