Police investigate after man shot and killed in Auburn

A man was found shot in the parking lot of an Auburn Walgreens early Thursday morning. Police said the man died at the scene.

AUBURN, Wash — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Auburn early Thursday morning.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), officers responded to a report of a shooting near Auburn Way South and 17th Street Southeast around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest in a Walgreens parking lot.

The man was given first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Auburn police believe the suspect may have fled toward the intersection from behind the Walgreens. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Major Crimes has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

