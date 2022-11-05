Auburn officer pleads not guilty to fatally hitting pedestrian while off duty, drunk in Seattle

Michael Smith pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless driving and misdemeanor hit-and-run on Wednesday.

SEATTLE — Michael Smith, the 33-year-old Auburn police officer who is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian while off duty and drunk on April 23, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Smith is facing charges for vehicular homicide, reckless driving and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Documents state that Smith was driving his 2016 Mercedes Benz northbound on Alaskan Way in downtown Seattle after leaving a Mariners game at T-Mobile Park when he rear-ended a taxi.

While the crash caused minor damage to the taxi and no injuries, Smith exited his vehicle and appeared angry, according to court documents.

He allegedly walked to the front passenger door of the taxi and opened it in an attempt to grab the driver and pull him from the car. The documents state Smith then tried to open the driver’s door when the driver said he was calling the police.

Smith then returned to his car and fled northbound without leaving any contact information, insurance details or waiting for the police, according to charging documents.

A short while after the incident, a witness reported seeing Smith speeding northbound on 15th Avenue Northwest passing traffic by using the oncoming southbound lane. Another witness told police they estimated Smith was going 80 miles per hour, documents say.

Following the crash, police said data obtained from Smith’s vehicle’s Crash Data Recorder revealed he was going 85 mph on a road with a 30 mph speed limit just before he crashed.

Documents state that when Smith tried to turn right onto Gilman Drive West in the Interbay neighborhood, he was not able to remain in the right lane before reaching the intersection. He then drove onto the sidewalk and sideswiped a telephone before allegedly hitting 65-year-old Clifford Jones.

Jones was killed almost instantly, according to police.

Smith continued driving up a grassy embankment and struck three mailboxes before stopping on the northern side of Gilman Drive.

Documents say Smith stumbled from his vehicle and told a witness that he was OK before pointing toward Jones and saying, “He’s not.”

Once they arrived on scene, officers said they observed signs that Smith was impaired, and documents state that he admitted to drinking alcohol at the Mariners game prior to the crash.

He declined to do a sobriety test, but a drug recognition expert who was called to the scene said Smith was “obviously impaired from alcohol,” according to documents.

Additionally, a passenger from the taxi Smith allegedly hit was brought to the scene and positively identified him.

Smith’s case will go through several routine court hearings before a trial date is set, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.