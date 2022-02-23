Auburn home where dog attack occurred is the site of previous complaints

Regional Animal Services of King County says it received six complaints since 2020, and previously seized two dogs and six puppies.

AUBURN, Wash. — Regional Animal Services of King County continues investigating whether there is cause for a criminal case following a dog attack in Auburn that sent a 38-year-old woman to Harborview Medical Center on Tuesday.

A neighbor who tried to help the woman was also injured in the attack in the 28800 block of 45th Place South.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. However, King County Animal Control officers were seen on site Wednesday. County officials say investigators are looking into whether a state dangerous dog statute was violated.

There were six previous complaints at the same property against other dogs, according to Regional Animal Services of King County. The agency issued thousands of dollars in fines and seized two adult dogs and six puppies in August 2021.

The dogs involved in Tuesday's attack were not the same as those involved in previous complaints. One was shot and killed by a deputy. The other will be quarantined at a shelter in Kent.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Wednesday that the case has not been referred to them, but they plan to review it immediately for a charging decision if one is sent to their office.

"Investigations take time to complete and we’re thankful for the thoughtful work of Regional Animal Services of King County, the investigating agency," a spokesperson wrote.

The Prosecuting Attorney's Office says previous dog-related incidents at the property were not referred to them. The last case referred to their office connected to that property, according to a spokesperson, was a domestic violence case that led to an assault conviction.