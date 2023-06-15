Auburn family say they've been targeted multiple times for supporting LGBTQ+ community

After dealing with stolen Pride flags for more than a year, Ed Brabant decided to paint the flag on a fence.

AUBURN, Wash. — An Auburn family says they've been targeted several times for showing support of the LGBTQ+ community since they moved in two years ago.

Vandalism at their home started small, but has since escalated. During the most recent incident, vandals tore down a fence with the Pride flag painted on it.

Ed Brabant's Pride flag kept getting stolen. Brabant installed glitter bombs to deter thieves.

"Because if you're gonna steal my flag, I want you to look fabulous in the process," Brabant said.

After dealing with stolen Pride flags for more than a year, Brabant decided to paint the flag on a fence.

A few people, according to Brabant, defaced the painted flag by spray painting it.

It then escalated with people discharging fireworks at Brabant's home.

"The last time we got hit was at the end of March with a mortar round that landed six feet from my son's window," Brabant said.

Most recently, the fence was ripped apart.

Brabant isn't alone. In Tacoma, police have received nine reports of Pride flags being stolen from homes in the north area. Eight of those reports were from last weekend. Police are investigating the pattern as a hate crime.

Meanwhile, Brabant says he won't back down.

"I'm honestly worried about the safety of my family. And people ask all the time, why don't you just paint over it? And I can't, for a couple reasons."

Brabant says he doesn't want bullies to win and said he is expressing his First Amendment rights.