Attorneys argue for the release of Grays Harbor County man sentenced to life as a teen

Brian Bassett murdered his parents and 5-year-old brother when he was 16 years old in 1995. Now, he's pleading for release from prison.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Brian Bassett was 16 years old when he was convicted of killing his parents and brother in 1995.

Thursday in Grays Harbor County his attorney argued he’s a poster child for rehabilitation and is calling for his release.



"He committed an atrocious act when he was a boy, since that time he’s changed his life completely because he’s matured in accordance with the brain science when he got to be 25. He doesn’t make childish decisions anymore,” said defense attorney Eric Lindell.

“He hasn’t violated a prison rule in almost two decades,” Lindell continued.

Bassett killed his mother, father, and 5-year-old brother in their McCleary home in 1995. He was 16 at the time, and after being convicted he received a life sentence.

Twenty-four years after that murder, the Washington State Supreme court ruled life sentences for teenagers “cruel” and thus unconstitutional.

This is Bassett’s second sentencing hearing after that supreme court ruling – he was re-sentenced to 60 additional years in prison in 2019 – but an appeals court overturned that ruling deeming it excessive.

Bassett's attorneys are now making a case for his release, arguing he's served "65 percent" of his life sentence. His defense is calling a clinical psychologist and a college professor who have both worked with Bassett and are helping make a case for his rehabilitation.

The state calling for 40 years – a move backed by his surviving family.