Crime

ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle

The thieves did not get far, as officers found the ATM less than a mile away from the bank's location.

SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. 

Police said suspects used a vehicle to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. Officers found the damaged ATM about 0.5 miles away from the bank's location. There were wet wads of money found scattered along the street along with the ATM, which could weigh as much as 1,000 pounds.

Investigators are searching for the suspects and vehicles involved in the smash-and-grab robbery attempt. 

Several cars and mailboxes were hit as the suspects tried to drive away with the ATM, investigators said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

