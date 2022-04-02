ATM stolen from gas station in Burien

An ATM was stolen from a gas station in Burien Friday morning after a truck smashed through the front of a building.

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after an ATM was stolen from a gas station in Burien early Friday morning.

According to the KCSO, a truck smashed into the front of the 76 gas station around 3:55 a.m. Friday, and the ATM inside the store was taken. The gas station was closed at the time of the robbery.

Deputies responded to the scene but were unable to locate the truck involved.

The KCSO said the vehicle was described as a black pickup truck. No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

