ATF special agents are investigating a fire at the Puyallup Assembly Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

There was limited damage done to the exterior of the building, according to ATF spokesperson Jason Chudy.

No injuries have been reported.

According to ATF, they were called because the fire in Puyallup was similar to previous fires.

A string of attacks within a nine-month period at Kingdom Halls in Thurston County were all believed to be connected. The attacks included four fires and one incident where rounds were fired into a Kingdom Hall in Yelm.