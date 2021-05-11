FBI searching for 'two dangerous individuals' after ATF agent was shot at a West Spokane motel

The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. after a shooting exchange between an ATF agent and a suspect. Two other suspects are still being tracked down.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent and a suspect were shot in West Spokane at the Motel 6 in the Sunset Hill neighborhood Friday night, Spokane police say.

According to Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on 1508 S Rustle Rd.

Meidl reported gunfire was exchanged between the ATF agent and suspect during the course of an investigation.

According to ATF Seattle, the agent's wounds were not life threatening and he has since been released from the hospital. The condition of the suspect is still unknown.

SPD SWAT officers responded to the scene with K9 units to search for additional suspects but were unable to find them.

Meidl said two suspects are outstanding and they are considered a threat to the community.

Rustle Road is currently being blocked off by a heavy police presence. According to Meidl, the area will be monitored by police for several more hours.