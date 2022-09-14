Man arrested for arson at Vancouver mayor's home appears in court

Aidan Michael Murray appeared in court via video Thursday afternoon.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The man accused of setting a fire at the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle made an appearance in a Clark County court via video Thursday morning.

Aidan Michael Murray also faces charges for a separate burglary at a business. A judge set his bail at $500,000 for arson and $10,000 for burglary. The court also issued a no contact order.

During his court appearance, Murray made one statement about trying to seek treatment, but he was told to remain silent.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a burglary at El Burrito Majoado near Harney Street and Jefferson Street just after midnight. A man was reportedly seen on security camera burglarizing the business. Police found the man inside the business and arrested him.

Vancouver police determined that the suspect, identified as Murray, was also connected to the arson investigation, but did not explain how officers came to that conclusion.

Murray was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of burglary in the second degree, theft in the third degree, malicious mischief in the second degree and arson in the first degree.

On Monday night, police responded to a report of arson at a home on F Street, which was confirmed to be the home of McEnerny-Ogle. Police said McEnerny-Ogle's husband, Terry Ogle, told officers that he confronted someone who was setting a fire near the garage. The suspect ran away and Ogle extinguished the fire.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area, but did not initially find the suspect, who was later identified as Murray.

McEnerny-Ogle was at a city council meeting at the time of the reported arson.

She told KGW that she was notified through text message that an arrest was made.

"The police and fire marshal have down a wonderful job of collecting evidence and video taping and security and such," said McEnerny-Ogle on Wednesday.

KGW also spoke with McEnerny-Ogle on Tuesday, who said her home was burglarized the day before the arson.

"We've been victims of crime before, this has just escalated up," she said. "It might be something political, it might not be."

Vancouver police have not said whether Murray is also connected to the reported burglary at the mayor's home. They said they are still investigating Monday's arson.