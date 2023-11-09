'Rioters' set off fireworks outside Thurston County Jail, leave behind troubling sign

Thurston County deputies responded and said the group ran off.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — An arson investigation is underway after a group of protestors set fires outside the Thurston County Jail, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said in a social media post.

TCSO says it was dispatched to the jail the night of Sept. 7 after "40-50 rioters were setting off fireworks, blocking the roadway, pulling small trees out of the ground, and lighting the grass around the jail on fire."

Upon arrival, TCSO said the group ran off while deputies were preparing "less lethal devices."

In an image from the scene, TCSO showed a sign that apparently was left behind by the suspects. The sign read "FIRE TO THE PRISONS."

In an update Saturday, TCSO says one suspect was identified and arrested.

TCSO says it received assistance from the Olympia Police Department (OPD) and from the Tumwater Police Department (TPD) and has initiated an arson investigation.