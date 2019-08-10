KELSO, Wash. — A fire that damaged a home and a car in Kelso early Saturday morning was intentionally set, police said.

No one was hurt.

Police were called to the 300 block of 1st Avenue NW around 2 a.m. Saturday. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Jeremy Snyder's Chevy Malibu was damaged.

"It can move but I can't drive it for Domino's," Snyder said. "They don't allow that poor of a conditioned car to drive, because it got completely demolished."

Jeremy Snyder's Chevy Malibu.

Mike Benner

In addition to the damaged car and home, officers found two other vehicles with broken windows.

Police believe the three vehicles were targeted because others in the area were left untouched.

Fire investigators determined the fire started with the help of an unspecified accelerant.

"I was out with some friends and I got a call from Jeremy saying, 'You need to get home, our house was firebombed,'" said Kermit Kay, who owns the house. "I was in disbelief."

Damage to the home in Kelso.

Mike Benner

Witnesses told police that three people left the scene in a black SUV that may have been a Kia Soul.

"When I saw the fire I immediately ran out of the house and out the back door and I was chasing them because I wanted to catch them so bad," Snyder told KGW.

"I feel like I want justice. That's the most important thing to me."

Police found several pieces of evidence at the scene and sent them to the state crime lab for examination.

"I want justice for this town, not just for me, something like this doesn't happen in Longview-Kelso, it tarnishes the reputation," Snyder said.

Snyder and Kay started a GoFundMe to pay for the damage.

