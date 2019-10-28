SEATTLE — Seattle police have made an arrest in the Trinity Nightclub arson earlier this month.

A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning and booked into King County Jail for investigation of arson and an unrelated warrant.

Seattle police said the fire was intentionally set around 2:40 a.m. on October 14 in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

It broke out in a space between the ceiling and the roof, making it difficult for firefighters to access.

"So crews were fighting the fire from the interior and from the roof," said a Seattle fire spokesperson.

The fire was under control by 3:30 a.m. The fire started in a section of the building that is not easily accessible.

No one was injured. The club was closed for repairs.