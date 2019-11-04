Snohomish County detectives arrested a suspect they believe is connected to the murder of Jody Loomis in 1972.

Loomis died en route to the hospital after being shot in a wooded area in Mill Creek on Aug. 23, 1972. She was riding her bicycle from her home on Winesap Road to Strumme Road, where she was planning to ride her horse.

Loomis' case is one of many the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit is working to solve.

<i>A news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday where detectives will provide more details of the arrest. Check back for live coverage.</i>