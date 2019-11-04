Snohomish County detectives arrested a 77-year-old Edmonds man they believe is responsible for the murder of Jody Loomis in 1972.

Terrence Miller was arrested Wednesday morning at his home and has been charged with 1st degree premeditated murder. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Loomis, 20, died en route to the hospital after being shot in the head in a wooded area in Mill Creek on Aug. 23, 1972.

She was riding her bicycle from her home on Winesap Road in Bothell to a stable on Strumme Road, where she was planning to ride her horse. She was last seen about 5 p.m. riding up a hill on Penny Creek Road, which is now called Mill Creek Road.

Two people found her body about 30 minutes later in the woods.

Detectives believe Miller was living in Edmonds at the time of the murder, about five miles from where Loomis' body was found.

Investigators identified Miller through genetic genealogy, which uses DNA testing in combination with traditional genealogical methods to determine a relationship between a person and their relatives.

This is the second arrest in a Snohomish County cold murder case that has been aided using genetic genealogy.

Loomis' case is one of many the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit is working to solve.

If the public has any information about Loomis' murder or Miller, including any guns he owned, where he worked, what car he drove, and if he ever owned a horse bridle, they are urged to contact the sheriff's office at (425) 388-3845.