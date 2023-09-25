Body cam footage shows armed suspect trying to steal Seattle officer's gun during arrest

The 19-year-old suspect was eventually taken into custody.

SEATTLE — A suspect attempted to steal an officer's service weapon during an arrest last week, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) revealed in newly released body camera footage.

According to SPD, officers responded to a reported robbery near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Wall Street. Two 35-year-old victims told police they were walking home from a bar when they were contacted by two males, one of whom had a gun, demanding they hand over their belongings.

Through an investigation of security footage, officers identified a vehicle that had been associated with the alleged suspects, according to police. Officers eventually located the vehicle at a gas station on Elliott Avenue West.

The vehicle fled the scene, but one of the suspects was left behind and attempted to elude officers on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

Body camera footage shows the suspect, a 19-year-old male, attempting to take one of the officers' service weapons before eventually being arrested.

The victims identified the suspect, and some of their stolen property was returned. The arrested suspect was booked into King County Jail, and SPD says it is continuing its search for the other suspect who fled the scene in the vehicle.

