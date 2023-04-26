3 armed robbery suspects flee police after targeting stores in Des Moines, Renton and Bellevue

There have been 12 different stores targeted in armed robberies across the Puget Sound in the last week, but it's not clear if they are all connected.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHORELINE, Wash. — Police have two of three armed robbery suspects in custody after the group was accused of targeting stores in Des Moines, Renton and Bellevue early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the suspects targeted Des Moines first, then Renton before finishing the spree in Bellevue just after 3 a.m. The suspects targeted a Chevron in Renton about 30 minutes after the initial robbery, police said. Afterward, investigators said the three suspects entered with guns in the final robbery at a 7-Eleven along Bellevue Way SE before the Bothell Police Department started chasing the group. The suspects fired shots, but it is unclear if it was aimed at officers, according to police.

Police chased the suspects to Shoreline, where officers later found a 17-year-old male and female suspect. Authorities said they were "making progress" on finding the third suspect involved.

There have been 12 different stores targeted in armed robberies across the Puget Sound in the last week. Six different convenience stores were robbed between the hours of 1-4 a.m. on April 21.

Two days before suspects targeted stores in Renton and Auburn. Police are investigating to determine whether an overnight string of three armed robberies on April 19 at western Washington 7-Eleven locations were related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.