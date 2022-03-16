One suspect shot, killed in Seattle after armed robbery at Factoria pot shop

Three suspects took police on a chase from Bellevue to Seattle Wednesday.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — What started as an armed robbery of a marijuana dispensary in Factoria turned into a police chase and fatal shooting Wednesday.

All three suspects were "accounted for" by 2 p.m., according to Bellevue police. Two suspects were taken into custody and the third was shot and killed after a standoff and exchanging gunfire with police.

A 911 call came in around 11:30 a.m. for the robbery in the 12800 block of Factoria Boulevard Southeast. Employees at the Factoria marijuana dispensary reported two suspects had robbed the store at gunpoint and fled with cash and products in a gray Nissan Maxima driven by a third suspect. In surveillance footage released Thursday by police, two suspects appear to take money from a safe and the cash register.

The suspects led police to Seattle. Bellevue police were joined by Seattle and Kent police, state troopers, and King County deputies.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody in the 3600 block of South Findlay Street.

While police were trying to make contact with the third suspect who hid in a shed behind a home, the suspect shot at officers, according to Seattle police. Multiple officers shot back, killing the suspect.

The two suspects who were arrested appeared in court Thursday. One suspect who was arrested for investigation of robbery, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm is being held on $50,000 bail. The other suspect, who was the alleged getaway driver, was arrested for investigation of robbery and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Seattle's Force Investigation unit will investigate the shooting. Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of the Inspector General responded to the scene.