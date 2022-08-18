Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties

During the robbery in Fife, the victim pulled up to an ATM. The suspects waited until the victim put their card in the machine and entered their pin.

FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties.

The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.

Renton police issued the warning because it is surrounded by the cities where the crimes occurred.

During the robbery in Fife, the victim pulled up to an ATM. The suspects waited until the victim put their card in the machine and entered their pin. The suspects ran up to the victim with guns drawn, taking over the transaction while pointing a pistol at the victim.

The suspects stole several hundred dollars from the victim's account, as well as items from her vehicle.

They fled in a car driven by a third suspect, according to Renton police.

Renton released the following tips when banking at an ATM:

• Personal safety planning should include stops at your financial institution (or an ATM) during daylight hours.

• Keep an eye out for any suspicious subjects loitering near the ATM or nearby. If you’re feeling uncomfortable, listen to your intuition and leave.

• At a drive-up ATM, keep doors locked and all windows closed, except the one you are using. Keep the vehicle running and be watchful of the vehicle’s front, rear, and sides. If someone approaches your vehicle on foot, cancel the transaction and leave immediately.

• Try not to focus solely on the ATM machine during your transaction; keep your head on a swivel and make sure to keep aware of your surroundings and who may be approaching.

• Conduct ATM transactions at machines that are inside a grocery store or other business.

Renton police said anyone who can identify the suspects should contact law enforcement by doing one of the following: