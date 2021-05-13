x
UW police search for armed car prowler in Seattle

An armed attempted robbery suspect was confronted in a parking garage near UW Medical Center and fled, according to police.
SEATTLE — University of Washington police are searching for an armed man who was reportedly prowling cars near UW Medical Center on Thursday morning.

The suspect was reportedly trying to prowl a car in the Triangle Parking garage when the victim confronted him, according to UW police. The suspect displayed a handgun and fled the parking garage. He was last seen at a bus stop on the south side of Northeast Pacific Street.

The male suspect is described as having long, stringy hair, according to police. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and a white patterned shirt. He was carrying a briefcase.

If someone sees the suspect, police urge them to not approach him and call 911.