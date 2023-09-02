Arlington pastor facing drug trafficking, money laundering charges to be arraigned

Steve Parker, 57, known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — An Arlington man is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday after he was arrested on drug trafficking charges in January and reportedly told investigators he leads a double life.

Steve Parker, 57, known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon.

Parker is scheduled to be arraigned in Skagit County Superior Court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, one week after his lawyer withdrew from the case citing financial issues.

Parker faces three charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a counterfeit substance, maintaining a premise for drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Authorities reportedly found nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, over 2,000 counterfeit pills, an ounce of fentanyl powder and cocaine in the vehicle Parker was driving when he was arrested.

According to charging documents, Parker admitted to police that he resupplied drugs three to four times a week and that he leads a double life. Parker also reportedly bragged to police about “being a good drug dealer.”

The documents said Skagit County authorities began investigating Parker in November 2022 after a source told detectives he was distributing controlled substances in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.