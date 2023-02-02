Arlington pastor living 'double life' arrested for drug trafficking

According to documents, the man admitted to police that he leads a double life and distributed drugs while providing resources to those dealing with addiction.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington man who was known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction was arrested in January on drug trafficking charges.

Steve Parker, 57, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon on three charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a counterfeit substance, maintaining a premise for drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Parker was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday but it was moved to Thursday, Feb. 9 after his lawyer cited financial issues.

Authorities reportedly found nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, over 2,000 counterfeit pills, an ounce of fentanyl powder and cocaine in the vehicle Parker was driving when he was arrested.

According to charging documents, Parker admitted to police that he resupplied drugs three to four times a week and that he leads a double life. Parker also reportedly bragged to police about “being a good drug dealer.”

Authorities searched a house in Tulalip belonging to Parker where they reportedly found surveillance cameras both inside and outside and several firearms. Authorities seized 30 firearms in total between Parker's Tulalip home where he had a girlfriend and his Arlington home where his wife and mother-in-law lived.

The documents said Skagit County authorities began investigating Parker in November 2022 after a source told detectives he was distributing controlled substances in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.

The source reportedly told detectives Parker was distributing the drugs while running a business as a pastor and helping people with drug addiction find housing and jobs.