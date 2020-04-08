Man killed in Arlington hit-and-run

A 44-year-old man from Marysville was struck and killed on 236th Street NE in Arlington early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 2000 block of 236th Street NE around 3 a.m. Detectives believe the victim was in a lane of travel when they were struck. The man died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the driver did not stay at the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle as “possibly being a SUV” that was traveling westbound on 236th Street NE.

The victim was wearing a bright orange “construction type” hoodie and camouflage shorts when they were struck. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.